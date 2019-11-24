Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  November Week 4
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,844
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  November Week 4


This week’s sightings indicate that the last waves of Siege toys are still spreading over the world. Omega Supreme has landed in a new market and Cyberverse and Rescue Bots toys are still hitting shelves in South America. Siege Wave 5 Deluxe &#38; Voyager, Wave 3 Leader Class and Seekers 3-Pack In Singapore *2005 Boards member we can report a rain of new Siege figures at Takashiyama. And we mean rain, since the Siege Seekers Acid Storm, Ion Storm and Nova Storm pack has been spotted together with Deluxe Crosshairs and Spinister, Voyager Apeface and Leader Astrotrain. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/australia-transformers-sightings.87156/page-99#post-17436398">Siege &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  November Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Mayhem Mekanics The Untustables Spector Rogues Bundle
Transformers
Transformers Lot 33 Various Beast Wars
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS VICTORION Compete in Box!!!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece 2004 Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary
Transformers
Lot of 7 G1 Transformers with boxes and one extra box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.