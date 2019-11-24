|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up November Week 4
This week’s sightings indicate that the last waves of Siege toys are still spreading over the world. Omega Supreme has landed in a new market and Cyberverse and Rescue Bots toys are still hitting shelves in South America. Siege Wave 5 Deluxe & Voyager, Wave 3 Leader Class and Seekers 3-Pack In Singapore
*2005 Boards member we can report a rain of new Siege figures at Takashiyama. And we mean rain, since the Siege Seekers Acid Storm, Ion Storm and Nova Storm pack has been spotted together with Deluxe Crosshairs and Spinister, Voyager Apeface and Leader Astrotrain. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/australia-transformers-sightings.87156/page-99#post-17436398">Siege » Continue Reading.
