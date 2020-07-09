Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Comic-Con@Home Saturday: IDW in 2020 and Beyond, A History of Comic-Con Exclusive Act


Comic-Con@Home*begins in two weeks and by annual tradition, we have your first look at the daily program schedule. Saturdays schedule includes the following panels of interest to Transformers fans (all times listed are PDT): IDW in 2020 and Beyond Saturday, July 25  2:00pm – 3:00pm YouTube: https://youtu.be/tt4kEMGGENQ Look ahead to everything new from IDW Publishing! Learn what’s next for your favorite series and much, much more! There’s nowhere better to get a behind-the-scenes look at IDW than this conversation with Chris Ryall (IDW president, publisher, and chief creative officer), John Barber &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Comic-Con@Home Saturday: IDW in 2020 and Beyond, A History of Comic-Con Exclusive Action Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



