Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt To Be Released In Australia & New Zealand
*we can confirm that the new*Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt*figure will be officially released in both Australia and New Zealand markets. The newest installment in the Transformers Collaborative line got the attention of not only Transformers collectors buy fans of the classic 80s movie. According to the information shared, Gigawatt*will be available at a few specialty stores in both Australia and New Zealand. It’s probable that these stores are EB Games and Zing which also had Ectotron and other exclusive releases previously. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
