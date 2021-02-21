|
Official ?Sing Along With Grimlock? Stop-Motion Video
Hasbro Pulse on Instagram
have uploaded a very nice and fun official “Sing Along With Grimlock” Stop-motion video*that we are sure you will really enjoy. This video features Masterpiece Grimlock figure wearing a pirate hat and singing a proper pirate song while sailing a a ship. The lyrics are full of Transformers references and jokes and we are sure you will sure have a good time while singing along with the Dinobot pirate… king. Yo ho ho! Watch the video here
, or a YouTube mirror alternative after the jump. Then sound off on the 2005 Board!  
