Official ?Sing Along With Grimlock? Stop-Motion Video


Hasbro Pulse on Instagram have uploaded a very nice and fun official “Sing Along With Grimlock” Stop-motion video*that we are sure you will really enjoy. This video features Masterpiece Grimlock figure wearing a pirate hat and singing a proper pirate song while sailing a a ship. The lyrics are full of Transformers references and jokes and we are sure you will sure have a good time while singing along with the Dinobot pirate… king. Yo ho ho! Watch the video here, or a YouTube mirror alternative after the jump. Then sound off on the 2005 Board! &#160;

The post Official “Sing Along With Grimlock” Stop-Motion Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
