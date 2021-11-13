Third party company*Shockwave Lab, via their*Weibo account
, have shared images of their new upgrade kits for Studio Series Wreck-Gar, Haslab Unicron & Kingdom Optimus Primal. We have three new upgrade kits which give us extra parts, weapons and LED kits for the following figures: SL-114/SL-115 Kits for Studio Series 86 Wreck-Gar – Includes a junk “prop” inspired from the movie and a gun. SL-116 the Planet Light Kit – A remote controled LED unit for the central part of Haslab Unicron’s maw. SL-117 the Shield for Kingdom Optimus Primal*– A big and detailed battle shield as seen in the » Continue Reading.
