Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:21 PM
Super_Megatron
Shockwave Lab Upgrade Kits For Studio Series Wreck-Gar, Haslab Unicron & Kingdom Opti


Third party company*Shockwave Lab, via their*Weibo account, have shared images of their new upgrade kits for Studio Series Wreck-Gar, Haslab Unicron &#038; Kingdom Optimus Primal. We have three new upgrade kits which give us extra parts, weapons and LED kits for the following figures: SL-114/SL-115 Kits for Studio Series 86 Wreck-Gar – Includes a junk “prop” inspired from the movie and a gun. SL-116 the Planet Light Kit – A remote controled LED unit for the central part of Haslab Unicron’s maw. SL-117 the Shield for Kingdom Optimus Primal*– A big and detailed battle shield as seen in the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab Upgrade Kits For Studio Series Wreck-Gar, Haslab Unicron & Kingdom Optimus Primal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



