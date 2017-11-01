Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:40 PM
Toy Dojo November newsletter and fifth birthday sale!
We’ve received an update from our friends and sponsors at ToyDojo! They’re celebrating their fifth birthday with a special birthday sale – check out the highlights of the newsletter below and read on for the full update! Ohhhh man! It’s that time of year again. Toy Dojo is gearing up for our most popular event. This year is looking to be one of the very best! We are cooking up a secret sauce of fantastic choice products that will be offered up at such amazing discounts you will think we are giving them away (really we are!). This coming*Monday November &#187; Continue Reading.

