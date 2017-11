Megatron Explores Thanksgiving

Though we in Canada had ours a few weeks ago, many places in the world are either celebrating the holiday of Thanksgiving right now, or will be upcoming. After his failures to understand other Earth traditions, Megatron next tries his hand at this one. He is accompanied by Starscream, Shockwave, a couple of unlikely Predacons. Even the bird is an unlikely guest! Will this custom work out as he hopes?