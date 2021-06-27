Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  June Week 4


It’s time for our usual Transformers sighting round up, courtesy of 2005 Boards member around the world. June is leaving with several new Kingdom toys in New Zealand, Scandinavia and Singapore. Kingdom Wave 3 Leader Class In New Zealand *2005 Board member Vaguely Heroic found Kingdom Galvatron at*at Toyworld Sylvia Park. Studio Series 86 Leader Class Grimlock In Scandinavia *2005 Board member*Axos spotted Studio Series 86 Grimlock at*Outland Stavanger. Kingdom T-Wrecks And Wave 3 Deluxe In Singapore *T-Wrecks, Scorponok, Wheeljack (repack), Tracks, and Wingfinger were found at*OG Chinatown by*Yeoyeo. Happy hunting, one and all!

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  June Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
