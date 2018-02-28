|
Time to grow up, Toys R Us kids ? all UK stores to close & US store closures ?likely?
It’s time to grow up, because you can no longer be a Toys R Us kid. The*beleaguered retailer, whose US operations*were preparing for a complete shutdown
*and whose UK operations entered administration
over the past weeks, has edged ever closely to completely disappearing from the retail landscape. Today, it has been announced that all 100 of the UK’s remaining Toys R Us stores will close within six weeks after talks to find buyers failed, sealing the fate of the store in the UK and leaving 3,000 people out of work. View the full report on the BBC
. In » Continue Reading.
