Transformers Bumblebee Movie: Japanese Voice Cast Attends Special Screening
Our fellow Transformers fans in Japan are now finally able to enjoy the Bumblebee movie in wide release.*As part of several related events this week, members of the voice cast
including Tsuchiya Tao (Charlie),*Shison Jun (Memo), Yuki Aoi (Shatter), Hamano Daiki (Dropkick) & Ryohei Kimura (Bumblebee) attended a special screening*in Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills and you can play a video of their on-stage greetings after the jump!
