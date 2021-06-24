|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 604 Now Online
We intended to just make fun of a few goofy bits of transforming robot news, but then Hollywood went and dumped a whole new movie on us, so stay tuned for
both of those things! in this episode of WTF@TFW. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW 604 June 22 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW 604 June 22 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
.
