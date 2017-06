Till All Are One issue 11 iTunes Preview

Apple's iTunes has updated with a three page preview of the upcoming Transformers: Till All Are One issue 11. The latest preview has Starscream in a hospital – and machinations follow! As a bonus, spot the cameo by the Beast Hunters version of Transformers Prime Ratchet as "the doctor"! Till All Are One #5 arrives on July 5th, so be sure to check it out when it arrives! In the meantime, enjoy this preview.