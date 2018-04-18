Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,110

IDW Transformers Solicits for July 2018



IDW have released their solicitations for July 2018. July brings double issues for both Lost Light and Optimus Prime – with issues 21 and 22 of each series solicited for release – along with issues 1 and 2 of the Unicron miniseries which will serve to cap off the entire IDW Transformers continuity to date. All of the series are moving toward the grand finale we’ve been promised – and we would like to flag up some of the cool art related things for these solicits, including James Raiz providing the art for the alternate B covers for Transformers Unicron,



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.