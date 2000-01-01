Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:32 AM   #1
Window
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 596
Window Sales
Hey Folks, looking to pare down parts of my collection

Selling some non-TF figures at this time.
These are MIB with all accesories.

Gundam Fix Figuration Metal Composite

Unicorn Gundam - $260
Unicorn Gundam Destroy Mode - $260
Banshee Norn - $260
Banshee Norn Awoken - $270

Take the lot for $975

Cheers!
