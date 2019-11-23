|
115 Utopia YYW-04A Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-44 Jetwing Optimus Prime
Chinese Third Party company 111-Utopia have shared, via their Weibo account
, images of their next project:*YYW-04A Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-44 Jetwing Optimus Prime. This kit brings your several extra parts to improve Studio Series Leader Class Optimus Prime and all his components: Wings/Turbines fillers. Extra pieces to attach the jetpack on top of the weapons ring platform. A pair of trailer stands. New handles to hold Optimus’ shield in natural vertical position as well as the swords included with SS-05 Optimus Prime. We still have no concrete information on price or release date of this upgrade kit, » Continue Reading.
