115 Utopia YYW-04A Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-44 Jetwing Optimus Prime

Chinese Third Party company 111-Utopia have shared, via their Weibo account , images of their next project:*YYW-04A Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-44 Jetwing Optimus Prime. This kit brings your several extra parts to improve Studio Series Leader Class Optimus Prime and all his components: Wings/Turbines fillers. Extra pieces to attach the jetpack on top of the weapons ring platform. A pair of trailer stands. New handles to hold Optimus' shield in natural vertical position as well as the swords included with SS-05 Optimus Prime. We still have no concrete information on price or release date of this upgrade kit,