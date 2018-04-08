Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,044

Transformers Authentics 5-Inch Figures Spotted At Australian Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Vairn, we can report our first sighting of Transformers Authentics figures at Australian retail. Transformers 5-inch Authentics Bumblebee, Starscream, Megatron and Optimus Prime were spotted at the supermarket chain Woolworths. The figures are sold for AU $10, which is about US $7.7, a very affordable price. Happy hunting for all Australian fans! Keep reporting your sightings around the world at the 2005 Boards!



