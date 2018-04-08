|
Black Mamba Masterpiece Scaled G1 Galvatron Prototype
Third Party company*Black Mamba has been really busy these days. We have images of the prototype of their next project: A Masterpiece Scaled G1 Galvatron. The images were shared thanks to*BB7 TOYS Newsstand
*on Facebook. As we can see from this first prototype, this take on the ruthless Decepticon leader is probably based on the Sunbow animation design. The robot mode has included elements of the cartoon, but some may think the chest if a bit wide. We should remember this is a first prototype, and changes will be done for the final product. The cannon mode » Continue Reading.
The post Black Mamba Masterpiece Scaled G1 Galvatron Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
