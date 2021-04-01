Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, Malkova Issue #1 RI-


Speaking of My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #1, artist Anna Malkova shared creative process details about the RI-B cover that we revealed earlier this month: Transformers/MLP crossover is back and in stores TODAY! It’s great fun from an incredible team and y’all should get it! To celebrate that here’s the thumb sketches and the final cover I had the utmost delight making ? First time drawing Ponies, so happy I could contribute! Check out the artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: James Asmus, Sam Maggs (Authors), Jack Lawrence &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, Malkova Issue #1 RI-B Thumbnail Sketches appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



