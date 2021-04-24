|
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, McGuire-Smith and Br
PREVIEWSworld reveals My Little Pony / Transformers II updates to our May solicitations coverage: issue #2 variant covers by Bethany McGuire-Smith (B) and Adam Bryce Thomas (RI). The Seekers and the Wonderbolts have formed an uneasy alliance-can Starscream and Rainbow Dash work together to stop the evil attacking Cybertron?! Plus, Applejack and Wildwheel come face-to-face in a wild, wild showdown for the ages! Remember to pick up issue #1
which is available now, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Sam Maggs, Ian Flynn (Authors), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist), Trish Forstner (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), » Continue Reading.
