IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, McGuire-Smith and Br


PREVIEWSworld reveals My Little Pony / Transformers II updates to our May solicitations coverage: issue #2 variant covers by Bethany McGuire-Smith (B) and Adam Bryce Thomas (RI). The Seekers and the Wonderbolts have formed an uneasy alliance-can Starscream and Rainbow Dash work together to stop the evil attacking Cybertron?! Plus, Applejack and Wildwheel come face-to-face in a wild, wild showdown for the ages! Remember to pick up issue #1 which is available now, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Sam Maggs, Ian Flynn (Authors), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist), Trish Forstner (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, McGuire-Smith and Bryce Thomas Issue #2 Variant Covers Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



