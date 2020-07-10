|
New Studio Series Deluxe Walmart Listings: Kup, Blurr, And New Jazz
Some interesting news comes to us tonight thanks to 2005 Boards member*LegoTFGuy*who shared in our bords some new Studio Series Deluxe listings with some unexpected nsames and some other we had known before. TRA GEN SS JOLT $18.84 UPC 63050999110 Item 582921125 TRA GEN SS GNAW $18.84 UPC 63050999107 Item 582921126 TRA GEN SS DINO $18.84 UPC 63050998454 Item*582921128 TRA GEN SS DLX KUP $18.84 UPC 63050997823*Item*582921129 TRA GEN SS JAZZ $18.84 UPC 63050997833 Item*582921131 TRA GEN SS BLURR $18.84 UPC 63050997828 Item 582921135 TRA GEN SS BUMBLEBEE $18.84 UPC 63050998455 Item 582921203 We still don’t have any images yet, » Continue Reading.
