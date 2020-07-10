Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Studio Series Deluxe Walmart Listings: Kup, Blurr, And New Jazz
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,944
New Studio Series Deluxe Walmart Listings: Kup, Blurr, And New Jazz


Some interesting news comes to us tonight thanks to 2005 Boards member*LegoTFGuy*who shared in our bords some new Studio Series Deluxe listings with some unexpected nsames and some other we had known before. TRA GEN SS JOLT $18.84 UPC 63050999110 Item 582921125 TRA GEN SS GNAW $18.84 UPC 63050999107 Item 582921126 TRA GEN SS DINO $18.84 UPC 63050998454 Item*582921128 TRA GEN SS DLX KUP $18.84 UPC 63050997823*Item*582921129 TRA GEN SS JAZZ $18.84 UPC 63050997833 Item*582921131 TRA GEN SS BLURR $18.84 UPC 63050997828 Item 582921135 TRA GEN SS BUMBLEBEE $18.84 UPC 63050998455 Item 582921203 We still don’t have any images yet, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Studio Series Deluxe Walmart Listings: Kup, Blurr, And New Jazz appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers 3rd Party Clone Droid CD-01 C GREATSHOT G1 Colour Hexatron NEW
Transformers
Original G1 Transformers SKULLCRUNCHER TAIL SWORD & HEADMASTER GRAX parts lo
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars - LEADER THUNDERCRACKER MIB
Transformers
Transformers - Titans Return Lot #2 - *NEW*
Transformers
Takara No.13 Hot Rodimus 4904880124442 Transformers Collection G1 Retro Toys
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 ULTRA MAGNUS Trailer and parts
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.