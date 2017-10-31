Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing the*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 Cover C Lineart By Alex Milne*in our forums. We had previously reported Lost Light #11 Covers B, C and Retailer Incentive in our forums
*and now popular artist Alex Milne has shared his lineart for his fantastic Cover C via Twitter
. This cover features**First Aid face with a reflection on his visor of Getaway ready to fire. Alex also shared some impressions about Getaway on his tweet: “Line art for my cover to Lost Light issue 11. Oh Getaway, you scamp”. You can see the » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 Cover C Lineart By Alex Milne
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...