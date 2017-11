IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 Cover C Lineart By Alex Milne

IDW Transformers: Lost Light #11 Cover C Lineart By Alex Milne. We had previously reported Lost Light #11 Covers B, C and Retailer Incentive and now popular artist Alex Milne has shared his lineart for his fantastic Cover C via Twitter. This cover features First Aid face with a reflection on his visor of Getaway ready to fire. Alex also shared some impressions about Getaway on his tweet: "Line art for my cover to Lost Light issue 11. Oh Getaway, you scamp".