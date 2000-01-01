Hi Everyone,
I have for sale some holy grail botcon beast wars and other stuff I never thought I'd part with.
Please check out the pics in the attachment.
Check back daily, as I'll be updating with more stuff and more pics
I can bring any of these items to TFcon, will be there all 3 days.
If still available, will consider shipping after tfcon.
Please just understand that I'm volunteering all three days, but can meet up on my breaks.
1) BW 10 Anniversary 2 Pack Sealed: $165
2) Botcon 2001 Tigatron MIB: $325
Never removed from package
3) Botcon 2001 Arcee MIB: $300
Never removed from package
4) Botcon 2001 Alpha Trion in Package: $300
Never removed from tray
5) G1 Encore E-hobby Orion Pax-sealed $130
6) Magnus prime $50
from siege on cybertron pack I think
comes with figure, all accessories
Plus box, plus instructions, plus tray insert
7) Unicron - loose complete $65
(Blowout price- re-issue will cost $180 U.S.)
Reduced from $75
8) Primus - loose complete w unicron head $100
Reduced from $125. (Head alone is worth $30 bucks)
9) Energon Omega supreme loose complete $65
(Blowout price)
10)Henkei Tracks sealed (paid 50) yours for $25
(Blow-out, half price)
11) Fans Project Tusker MIB (paid 60) yours for $30
(Blow-out, half price)
12) Original Thunder Megazord $65
loose, good condition
13) CW Leader Megatron MIB $60
14) MP TigerTrack KO MIB $35
(one windshield tab broken, doesn't affect transformation)
Preference given to those I've done business with before. First to pay, first to play. Thanks for looking
~ till all are one
PS - if you don't find anything in my sales thread, check out these other great sellers:
cobra commander
crobot91
yonoid
malwave
dark rage
primecon
Looking forward to seeing you all at TFcon in a week and a half! woot woot