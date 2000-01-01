Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page BOTCON TIGATRON, ARCEE, ALPHA TRION, BW, G1, HOLY GRAIL stuff 4 sale at TFCon
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:45 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Metroplex
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,807
Thumbs up BOTCON TIGATRON, ARCEE, ALPHA TRION, BW, G1, HOLY GRAIL stuff 4 sale at TFCon
Hi Everyone,
I have for sale some holy grail botcon beast wars and other stuff I never thought I'd part with.

Please check out the pics in the attachment.

Check back daily, as I'll be updating with more stuff and more pics

I can bring any of these items to TFcon, will be there all 3 days.
If still available, will consider shipping after tfcon.

Please just understand that I'm volunteering all three days, but can meet up on my breaks.

1) BW 10 Anniversary 2 Pack Sealed: $165

2) Botcon 2001 Tigatron MIB: $325
Never removed from package

3) Botcon 2001 Arcee MIB: $300
Never removed from package

4) Botcon 2001 Alpha Trion in Package: $300
Never removed from tray

5) G1 Encore E-hobby Orion Pax-sealed $130

6) Magnus prime $50
from siege on cybertron pack I think
comes with figure, all accessories
Plus box, plus instructions, plus tray insert

7) Unicron - loose complete $65
(Blowout price- re-issue will cost $180 U.S.)
Reduced from $75

8) Primus - loose complete w unicron head $100
Reduced from $125. (Head alone is worth $30 bucks)

9) Energon Omega supreme loose complete $65
(Blowout price)

10)Henkei Tracks sealed (paid 50) yours for $25
(Blow-out, half price)

11) Fans Project Tusker MIB (paid 60) yours for $30
(Blow-out, half price)

12) Original Thunder Megazord $65
loose, good condition

13) CW Leader Megatron MIB $60

14) MP TigerTrack KO MIB $35
(one windshield tab broken, doesn't affect transformation)

Preference given to those I've done business with before. First to pay, first to play. Thanks for looking
~ till all are one

PS - if you don't find anything in my sales thread, check out these other great sellers:
cobra commander
crobot91
yonoid
malwave
dark rage
primecon

Looking forward to seeing you all at TFcon in a week and a half! woot woot
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8904.jpg Views: 5 Size: 86.5 KB ID: 40304   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8907.jpg Views: 7 Size: 94.9 KB ID: 40305   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8909.jpg Views: 7 Size: 95.3 KB ID: 40306   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8911.jpg Views: 7 Size: 93.9 KB ID: 40307   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8905.jpg Views: 6 Size: 93.0 KB ID: 40308  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8916.jpg Views: 3 Size: 92.1 KB ID: 40309   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8917.jpg Views: 2 Size: 95.6 KB ID: 40310   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8914.jpg Views: 1 Size: 98.9 KB ID: 40311   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8913.jpg Views: 1 Size: 92.2 KB ID: 40312   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8884.jpg Views: 4 Size: 93.9 KB ID: 40313  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8891.jpg Views: 3 Size: 92.1 KB ID: 40314   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8892.jpg Views: 2 Size: 94.2 KB ID: 40315   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8894.jpg Views: 4 Size: 100.1 KB ID: 40316   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8893.jpg Views: 1 Size: 91.4 KB ID: 40317   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8883.jpg Views: 1 Size: 98.7 KB ID: 40318  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8897.jpg Views: 3 Size: 97.6 KB ID: 40319   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8898.jpg Views: 1 Size: 96.1 KB ID: 40320   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8896.jpg Views: 3 Size: 99.5 KB ID: 40321   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8895.jpg Views: 1 Size: 100.9 KB ID: 40322  
Last edited by zuffyprime; Today at 10:20 PM.
zuffyprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:45 PM   #2
zuffyprime
Metroplex
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,807
Re: BOTCON TIGATRON, ARCEE, ALPHA TRION, BW, G1, HOLY GRAIL stuff 4 sale at TFCon
reserved for more pics
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8899.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.1 KB ID: 40328   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8900.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.0 KB ID: 40329   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8901.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.8 KB ID: 40330   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8902.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.7 KB ID: 40331   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8903.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.1 KB ID: 40332  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8886.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.9 KB ID: 40333   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8885.jpg Views: 0 Size: 85.2 KB ID: 40334   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8887.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.1 KB ID: 40335   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8889.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.5 KB ID: 40336   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8890.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.7 KB ID: 40337  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8893.jpg Views: 1 Size: 91.4 KB ID: 40338   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8922.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.8 KB ID: 40339   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8923.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.8 KB ID: 40340   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8925.jpg Views: 0 Size: 85.7 KB ID: 40341   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8926.jpg Views: 0 Size: 82.8 KB ID: 40342  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8912.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.5 KB ID: 40343   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8914.jpg Views: 0 Size: 98.9 KB ID: 40344   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8918.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.3 KB ID: 40345   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8919.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.4 KB ID: 40346   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_8920.jpg Views: 0 Size: 89.5 KB ID: 40347  

Last edited by zuffyprime; Today at 09:57 PM.
zuffyprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:45 PM   #3
zuffyprime
Metroplex
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,807
Re: BOTCON TIGATRON, ARCEE, ALPHA TRION, BW, G1, HOLY GRAIL stuff 4 sale at TFCon
reserved for more
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_7760.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.1 KB ID: 40348   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_7757.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.8 KB ID: 40349   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6578.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.8 KB ID: 40350   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6584.jpg Views: 0 Size: 89.2 KB ID: 40351   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6576.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.3 KB ID: 40352  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6581.jpg Views: 0 Size: 83.5 KB ID: 40353   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6580.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.3 KB ID: 40354   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6577.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.3 KB ID: 40355   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6919.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.0 KB ID: 40356   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_6917.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.1 KB ID: 40357  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2532.jpg Views: 0 Size: 82.7 KB ID: 40358  
Last edited by zuffyprime; Today at 10:12 PM.
zuffyprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Bluestreak Mib 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hotrod Mib 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Mirage 100% Complete Mib
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Leader Class OPTIMUS PRIME New
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Jazz 100% Complete Mib
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece mp12j gold Sideswipe misb
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.