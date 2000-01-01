Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:39 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,585
Fansproject G2 KA-10 K-Bone to debut at TFcon Toronto 2018
TFcon is happy to announce a special exclusive from Ages Three and Up. In 2014, Fansproject released a fantastic carded exclusive of their Kar Krash figure at the TFcon as a surprise homage to one of the most sought after con exclusives. Since then, the fandom has been riddled with the question if the figure would just be a one off exclusive or if the set that it combines with will come to fruition.

Ages Three and Up is proud to have picked up the torch and has made it their very own passion project to make sure the set sees completion for its fans. Overseeing all paint work, package and art direction for the entire set, they have poured their own hearts into making this happen.

We are proud to provide TFcon fans the first chance to get the next figure in the completion of this set  KA-10 K-Bone. You can purchase this product and get more information about this special project at the Ages Three and Up Booth at TFcon Toronto 2018.

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018 with special guests DAVID KAYE voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, GARRY CHALK the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series, HAL RAYLE the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel, DAVID MENDENHALL the voice of Daniel Witwicky in the Generation 1 series, Transformers G1 writer DAVID WISE, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER as well as JAMES ROBERTS the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light, plus Transformers Comic Book artists ALEX MILNE, NICK ROCHE, JOSH PEREZ and SARA PITRE DUROCHER and MATT MOYLAN.

Tickets to TFcon Toronto 2018 are still on sale.
Click image for larger version Name: kbone_concept_1.jpg Views: 9 Size: 86.1 KB ID: 40323   Click image for larger version Name: kbone_concept_2.jpg Views: 4 Size: 86.0 KB ID: 40324   Click image for larger version Name: k-bone_tfcon_3.jpg Views: 3 Size: 73.6 KB ID: 40325   Click image for larger version Name: k-bone_tfcon_4.jpg Views: 1 Size: 75.3 KB ID: 40326   Click image for larger version Name: k-bone_tfcon_5.jpg Views: 1 Size: 80.2 KB ID: 40327  

tfcon toronto 2018

