Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Optimus Prime Vol. 3 Available for Pre-Order On Amazon
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,094
IDW Optimus Prime Vol. 3 Available for Pre-Order On Amazon


For IDW Optimus Prime readers, we can report that*IDW Optimus Prime Vol. 3 Is Available for Pre-Order On Amazon. You can find the pre-order on this link*for*$19.99. It’s expected to*be released on July 10, 2018. This TPB*Collects Transformers: Optimus Prime issues #11-14 and the Optimus Prime: First Strike and Transformers: First Strike one-shots for an easy reading that includes the events in the most recent multi-crossover event in the Hasbro Comic Universe. Transformers: Optimus Prime, Vol. 3 Paperback John Barber (Author), Kei Zama (Illustrator) New threats emerge, both on Cybertron and Earth, as the saga of Optimus Prime and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Optimus Prime Vol. 3 Available for Pre-Order On Amazon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW IDW/G1 Mastermind Creations MMC R-13 Spartan Impactor Transformer
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
Transformers Takara Convoy Optimus Prime C-01 Thundercracker Hot Rod Lot Encore
Transformers
Collector's Edition e-Hobby Exclusive #6 G1 Transformers Gold Chromed Jazz MIB
Transformers
Takara Tomy Masterpiece Transformers MP-3 Starscream USA Version MISB
Transformers
Collector's Edition e-Hobby Exclusive #48 G1 ProtoColour (Anime) Astrotrain MIB
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Communicator Soundwave Condor Cassette: Buzzsaw
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.