For IDW Optimus Prime readers, we can report that*IDW Optimus Prime Vol. 3 Is Available for Pre-Order On Amazon. You can find the pre-order on this link
*for*$19.99. It’s expected to*be released on July 10, 2018. This TPB*Collects Transformers: Optimus Prime issues #11-14 and the Optimus Prime: First Strike and Transformers: First Strike one-shots for an easy reading that includes the events in the most recent multi-crossover event in the Hasbro Comic Universe. Transformers: Optimus Prime, Vol. 3 Paperback John Barber (Author), Kei Zama (Illustrator) New threats emerge, both on Cybertron and Earth, as the saga of Optimus Prime and » Continue Reading.
