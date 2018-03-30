Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page No More Clicks: ToysRUs.com Is Shutting Down
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,990
No More Clicks: ToysRUs.com Is Shutting Down


While ToyRUs stores are on their liquidation and final closing sale, fans still had the possibility to buy online via their website ToyRUs.com…. well until now. If you visit ToysRUs website, you will be see the next pop-up message: “Thanks for visiting. We have shut down the website for any purchases but our brick and mortar stores are open and holding going out of business sales. You can keep up-to-date with the sale at*http://goodbuytoysrus.com*and*liquidation-going-out-of-business-FAQs. We encourage you to stop by your local store and take full advantage of the deep discounts and deals available. Thank you for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post No More Clicks: ToysRUs.com Is Shutting Down appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Five Transformer DX Micromaster Landcross Reissue, Two are Black Variants
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime MISB Sealed Hasbro Autobot Leader
Transformers
Transformers Energon Deluxe Decepticons-Starscream,Sharkticon,more!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Alert - Incomplete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:24 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.