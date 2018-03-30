|
No More Clicks: ToysRUs.com Is Shutting Down
While ToyRUs stores are on their liquidation and final closing sale, fans still had the possibility to buy online via their website ToyRUs.com
…. well until now. If you visit ToysRUs website, you will be see the next pop-up message: “Thanks for visiting. We have shut down the website for any purchases but our brick and mortar stores are open and holding going out of business sales. You can keep up-to-date with the sale at*http://goodbuytoysrus.com
*and*liquidation-going-out-of-business-FAQs
. We encourage you to stop by your local store and take full advantage of the deep discounts and deals available. Thank you for » Continue Reading.
