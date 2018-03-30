|
The Dark Side of the Force ? Takara-Tomy Star Wars Transformers Darth Vader In-Hand I
Takara-Tomy’s first new Star Wars Transformers release – not to be confused with Hasbro’s similarly-named line – is out in Japan, and that means we have in-hand images to share with you. The starship mode is of course excellent, with the robot mode evoking the style of Darth Vader’s menacing appearance with the TIE wings on its shoulders. We can see cool things in these shots like where the lightsaber stores on the wing, and the Darth Vader minifigure flanked by an honor guard of Stormtroopers. Check out the images attached to this post, courtesy of <a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10156429420052022&set=g.2040652 9147&type=1&ifg=1">Jimmy Yu on » Continue Reading.
