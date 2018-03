Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,990

The Dark Side of the Force ? Takara-Tomy Star Wars Transformers Darth Vader In-Hand I



Takara-Tomy’s first new Star Wars Transformers release – not to be confused with Hasbro’s similarly-named line – is out in Japan, and that means we have in-hand images to share with you. The starship mode is of course excellent, with the robot mode evoking the style of Darth Vader’s menacing appearance with the TIE wings on its shoulders. We can see cool things in these shots like where the lightsaber stores on the wing, and the Darth Vader minifigure flanked by an honor guard of Stormtroopers. Check out the images attached to this post, courtesy of <a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10156429420052022&set=g.2040652 9147&type=1&ifg=1">Jimmy Yu on



The post







More... Takara-Tomy’s first new Star Wars Transformers release – not to be confused with Hasbro’s similarly-named line – is out in Japan, and that means we have in-hand images to share with you. The starship mode is of course excellent, with the robot mode evoking the style of Darth Vader’s menacing appearance with the TIE wings on its shoulders. We can see cool things in these shots like where the lightsaber stores on the wing, and the Darth Vader minifigure flanked by an honor guard of Stormtroopers. Check out the images attached to this post, courtesy of Jimmy Yu on » Continue Reading. The post The Dark Side of the Force – Takara-Tomy Star Wars Transformers Darth Vader In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.