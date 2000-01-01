Today, 01:00 PM #1 MonstaBot Sword of Fury=:p Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Mississauga, Ontario Posts: 91 NOT ANOTHER 80's TOY EXPO SUPER SALE=:) Hiya Kids,



I'll be at 80's Toy Expo and can do meetups there for the below bots.



Open to reasonable offers- The more you buy the more you save=





Mastermind Creations Feral & Nero Queen MIB $100



TR Sixshot MISB $80

TR Voyager Prime & Megatron $40 Each or Both for $75

TR Gnaw (x2) $15 Each

TR Scourge Loose Complete (x2) $12 Each

TR Blurr Loose Complete $12

TR Alpha Trion Loose Complete $20

TR Galvatron $20 Loose Complete





Combiner Wars Voyagers Loose Complete

Scattershot $20

Silverbolt $20



CW Alpha Bravo MISB $20



Combiner Wars Loose Complete

Ultra Magnus $30

Armada Megatron $30

Megatron $30

Viper $10 (x3)

Skylynx $25

Optimus Prime $25





Combiner Wars Gestalts

Superion Loose Complete $100

Menasor Loose Complete $100

Defensor Loose Complete $100

Bruticus Loose Complete $100

Optimus Maximus Loose Complete $100

* Buy All 5 Sets For $400 *





Masterpiece Grimlock MISB $100





Masterpiece SoundBlaster MISB $250

Masterpiece Black Rodimus Convoy MISB $250

* Buy Both For $400 *





Takara Seekers Set MIB

Elite $100

Aces $100

* Buy Both for $180





Thrilling 30 Voyagers MISB

Doubledealer

Brainstorm

Skybite

Roadbuster

Whirl

* $25 Each or Buy All for $100





Thrilling 30 Deluxes MISB

Goldfire $20

Skids $20

Crosscut $20

Rat Trap $20

Waspinator $20

Tankor $20

Jhiaxus $20

Dreadwing $20

Scoop $20

Mini Con Assault Team $20

Nightbeat $20

Starscream $20

Thundercracker $20

Skywarp $20





Thrilling 30 Leader

Leader Jetfire $30 Loose Complete



Thrilling 30 Legends MISB

Swerve & Flanker $15

Skrapnel & Reflector $15

Cosmos & Payload $15

Megatron & Chop Shop $15

Starscream & waspinator $15

* All of the above for $60





Universe Deluxe & Voyager MISB

Prowl $20

Ironhide $20

Silverstreak $20

Sideswipe $20

Galvatron $20

Cyclonus $20

Octane $20

Darkmount $20

Acid Storm $20

Hound & Ravage $20

Jetfire $40

Tread Bolt $40



Generations Voyager & Deluxe MISB

Hotspot $30

SoundBlaster FOC $20

Powerdive $30

Wheelie $15

Terradive $15

Skyshadow $20

Thunderwing $20

Kickback FOC $15



Animated Voyagers MISB

Grimlock $25

Skywarp $25

Lugnut $25

Wreck Gar $25

* All of the above for $80





ROTF Buster Prime MISB MISB $80



Energon Omega Supreme MISB $150



Universe Armada Unicron MISB $150



Galaxy Force Optimus Prime MISB $80



Armada Jetfire MISB $40



Energon Scorponok MISB $60



Energon Bulkhead MISB $40





Prime Voyagers

Dreadwing $25

Ultra Magnus $25

Prime (MIB) $15

* All of the above for $40





Thanks for stopping by and see you at 80's Toy Expo=

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

