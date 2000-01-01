Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:00 PM
MonstaBot
Sword of Fury=:p
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Mississauga, Ontario
NOT ANOTHER 80's TOY EXPO SUPER SALE=:)
Hiya Kids,

I'll be at 80's Toy Expo and can do meetups there for the below bots.

Open to reasonable offers- The more you buy the more you save=


Mastermind Creations Feral & Nero Queen MIB $100

TR Sixshot MISB $80
TR Voyager Prime & Megatron $40 Each or Both for $75
TR Gnaw (x2) $15 Each
TR Scourge Loose Complete (x2) $12 Each
TR Blurr Loose Complete $12
TR Alpha Trion Loose Complete $20
TR Galvatron $20 Loose Complete


Combiner Wars Voyagers Loose Complete
Scattershot $20
Silverbolt $20

CW Alpha Bravo MISB $20

Combiner Wars Loose Complete
Ultra Magnus $30
Armada Megatron $30
Megatron $30
Viper $10 (x3)
Skylynx $25
Optimus Prime $25


Combiner Wars Gestalts
Superion Loose Complete $100
Menasor Loose Complete $100
Defensor Loose Complete $100
Bruticus Loose Complete $100
Optimus Maximus Loose Complete $100
* Buy All 5 Sets For $400 *


Masterpiece Grimlock MISB $100


Masterpiece SoundBlaster MISB $250
Masterpiece Black Rodimus Convoy MISB $250
* Buy Both For $400 *


Takara Seekers Set MIB
Elite $100
Aces $100
* Buy Both for $180


Thrilling 30 Voyagers MISB
Doubledealer
Brainstorm
Skybite
Roadbuster
Whirl
* $25 Each or Buy All for $100


Thrilling 30 Deluxes MISB
Goldfire $20
Skids $20
Crosscut $20
Rat Trap $20
Waspinator $20
Tankor $20
Jhiaxus $20
Dreadwing $20
Scoop $20
Mini Con Assault Team $20
Nightbeat $20
Starscream $20
Thundercracker $20
Skywarp $20


Thrilling 30 Leader
Leader Jetfire $30 Loose Complete

Thrilling 30 Legends MISB
Swerve & Flanker $15
Skrapnel & Reflector $15
Cosmos & Payload $15
Megatron & Chop Shop $15
Starscream & waspinator $15
* All of the above for $60


Universe Deluxe & Voyager MISB
Prowl $20
Ironhide $20
Silverstreak $20
Sideswipe $20
Galvatron $20
Cyclonus $20
Octane $20
Darkmount $20
Acid Storm $20
Hound & Ravage $20
Jetfire $40
Tread Bolt $40

Generations Voyager & Deluxe MISB
Hotspot $30
SoundBlaster FOC $20
Powerdive $30
Wheelie $15
Terradive $15
Skyshadow $20
Thunderwing $20
Kickback FOC $15

Animated Voyagers MISB
Grimlock $25
Skywarp $25
Lugnut $25
Wreck Gar $25
* All of the above for $80


ROTF Buster Prime MISB MISB $80

Energon Omega Supreme MISB $150

Universe Armada Unicron MISB $150

Galaxy Force Optimus Prime MISB $80

Armada Jetfire MISB $40

Energon Scorponok MISB $60

Energon Bulkhead MISB $40


Prime Voyagers
Dreadwing $25
Ultra Magnus $25
Prime (MIB) $15
* All of the above for $40


Thanks for stopping by and see you at 80's Toy Expo=
