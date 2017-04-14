Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,350

Transformers: The Last Knight ? Kids Explain Promos



The official You Tube account of Transformers: The Last Knight is sharing with the fans, a series of clips featuring little kids trying to explain Transformers. The videos feature: “Anything” – How Transformers can turn into anything. Georgia – Explains Transformers*2007. Vlad – What do Transformers do? “Gabriella” –*Explains Transformers*2007. And, we now have Ocks Stimus Prime. Check out the videos, after the jump.



The post







More... The official You Tube account of Transformers: The Last Knight is sharing with the fans, a series of clips featuring little kids trying to explain Transformers. The videos feature: “Anything” – How Transformers can turn into anything. Georgia – Explains Transformers*2007. Vlad – What do Transformers do? “Gabriella” –*Explains Transformers*2007. And, we now have Ocks Stimus Prime. Check out the videos, after the jump.The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Kids Explain Promos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________