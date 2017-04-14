The official You Tube account of Transformers: The Last Knight is sharing with the fans, a series of clips featuring little kids trying to explain Transformers. The videos feature: “Anything” – How Transformers can turn into anything. Georgia – Explains Transformers*2007. Vlad – What do Transformers do? “Gabriella” –*Explains Transformers*2007. And, we now have Ocks Stimus Prime. Check out the videos, after the jump.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Kids Explain Promos
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...