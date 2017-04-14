Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,350
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Kids Explain Promos


The official You Tube account of Transformers: The Last Knight is sharing with the fans, a series of clips featuring little kids trying to explain Transformers. The videos feature: “Anything” – How Transformers can turn into anything. Georgia – Explains Transformers*2007. Vlad – What do Transformers do? “Gabriella” –*Explains Transformers*2007. And, we now have Ocks Stimus Prime. Check out the videos, after the jump.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Kids Explain Promos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
