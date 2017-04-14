Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Earth Wars Beast Wars Comic Update ? Page 2 & You Can Win It!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,350
Earth Wars Beast Wars Comic Update ? Page 2 & You Can Win It!


Space Ape Games are celebrating the addition of Beast Wars Optimus Primal and Megatron by creating a mini comic featuring their arrival to the Earth Wars! They are sharing out the first 3 pages, written by the Space Ape Community with art by Nathan Webb. TFW2005 was given page 2, attached here after the break. The first and third should be popping up on the Allspark and Seibertron soon! On Thursday, April 20th at Noon Eastern, you’ll be able to see the full story recap and vote for the ending you want to see! That will be done &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Earth Wars Beast Wars Comic Update – Page 2 &#038; You Can Win It! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G2 Generation 2 Hero Optimus Prime MOSC MIP
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Omega Supreme 1985 G1
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2012 Shattered Glass Turbo Tracks Road Rage Sealed/Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.