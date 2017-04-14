Space Ape Games
are celebrating the addition of Beast Wars Optimus Primal and Megatron by creating a mini comic featuring their arrival to the Earth Wars! They are sharing out the first 3 pages, written by the Space Ape Community with art by Nathan Webb. TFW2005 was given page 2, attached here after the break. The first and third should be popping up on the Allspark and Seibertron soon! On Thursday, April 20th at Noon Eastern, you’ll be able to see the full story recap and vote for the ending you want to see! That will be done » Continue Reading.
