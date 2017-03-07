Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,142
Transformers Rescue Bots: Rescue Family DVD Pre-Order


Shout Factory website*has opened a pre-order for*Transormers Rescue Bots: Rescue Family DVD. As usual with these releases, we get a selection of episodes from different seasons of the show: 4 episodes of season 2 and 1 episode of season 3. It will be released on*June 20, 2017. Synopsis It’s A Time For FamilyRescue Family! The Rescue BotsChase, Heatwave, Blades and Boulderalong with their human counterparts, the Burns, are one big happy Rescue Family! Together, they join forces to keep Griffin Rock safe for its citizens. Even if it means going against weird teleportation devices, reality television and magicians! This &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rescue Bots: Rescue Family DVD Pre-Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
