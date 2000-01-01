plowking wanna be Canadian Join Date: Nov 2007 Location: Michigan Posts: 627

Ultra who?...Shattered what?!!



I bought this bot off eBay from a seller by the name of: Thai7em







He started life as a Custom Soundwave, but when I saw him, I immediately came up with a plan. I put out my best offer for the custom, and the seller agreed.



I must say, the paint work on this dude is gorgeous...and just the right color blue for my liking.



All I did was fill in some missing paint apps, swap the head, and voila!!







I love the looks of the FoC Magnus head, and the colors from the "SG" Universe for Magnus always appealed to me, so this is what I came up with.



I gave him Skullgrin's weapons, and an axe from RiD Prime...I tried to make the axe look as if it were stained with the oil (blood) and Energon from all the victims Magnus here has slain.



I know, I know, its that same ol' RTS Jazz mold again...but I cant help myself, this thing is just awesome.



