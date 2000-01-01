Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
plowking
wanna be Canadian
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: Michigan
Posts: 627
Ultra who?...Shattered what?!!
This lil project ended up being a collaboration, even though it wasn't intended.

I bought this bot off eBay from a seller by the name of: Thai7em



He started life as a Custom Soundwave, but when I saw him, I immediately came up with a plan. I put out my best offer for the custom, and the seller agreed.

I must say, the paint work on this dude is gorgeous...and just the right color blue for my liking.

All I did was fill in some missing paint apps, swap the head, and voila!!



I love the looks of the FoC Magnus head, and the colors from the "SG" Universe for Magnus always appealed to me, so this is what I came up with.

I gave him Skullgrin's weapons, and an axe from RiD Prime...I tried to make the axe look as if it were stained with the oil (blood) and Energon from all the victims Magnus here has slain.

I know, I know, its that same ol' RTS Jazz mold again...but I cant help myself, this thing is just awesome.

Thanks for looking!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Mag001.jpg Views: 33 Size: 84.9 KB ID: 36147   Click image for larger version Name: Mag006.jpg Views: 33 Size: 71.5 KB ID: 36148   Click image for larger version Name: Mag007.jpg Views: 2 Size: 69.6 KB ID: 36149   Click image for larger version Name: Mag008.jpg Views: 2 Size: 60.0 KB ID: 36150   Click image for larger version Name: Mag009.jpg Views: 2 Size: 70.2 KB ID: 36151  

Click image for larger version Name: Mag010.jpg Views: 2 Size: 91.7 KB ID: 36152   Click image for larger version Name: Mag011.jpg Views: 2 Size: 66.4 KB ID: 36153   Click image for larger version Name: Mag013.jpg Views: 2 Size: 82.2 KB ID: 36154  
Old Today, 07:40 PM   #2
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,811
Re: Ultra who?...Shattered what?!!
Looks great
