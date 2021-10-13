Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Diamond Select Toys Transformers Minimates Series 1 In-Images


Via Transformers Peru we can share for you some new in-hand images of the new*Diamond Select Toys Transformers Minimates Series 1. Minimates are block-styled miniature action figures which were originally produced in 2002 and they worked with several popular franchises. The first wave (which comes in a 4-pack) of G1 Transformers Minimates consists of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream and Shockwave. Each figure features a very nice metallic finishing.* Optimus Prime includes his blaster and battle axe and Bumblebee comes with his gun and an alternative toy-accurate face. You can find these new Transformers Minimates in stock via our sponsors &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Diamond Select Toys Transformers Minimates Series 1 In-Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



