Old Today, 02:31 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,645
Masterpiece Barricade And New Transformers: The Last Knight Toys Confirmed Via Amazon


Amazon Spain has been updated with a new listings of Transformers: The Last Knight figures including Masterpiece Barricade. Yes; the mystery is finally solved (but we all had a pretty good hunch). The listings are as follows: Transformers 5 – Masterpiece Barricade (Hasbro C0896EU4) Transformers 5 – Máscara electrónica Bumblebee (Hasbro C1324ES0) Transformers 5 – All Spark Tech Jupiter (Hasbro C3479ES0) Transformers 5 – Figura Allspark Drift (Hasbro C3420ES0) Transformers 5 – All Spark Tech Earth (Hasbro C3481ES0) Transformers 5 – Figura Allspark Bumblebee (Hasbro C3417ES0) <a href="https://www.amazon.es/Transformers-Figura-Allspark-Hasbro-C3418ES0/dp/B071HV9CC6/ref=sr_1_7?s=toys&#38;ie=UTF8&#38;qid=1495044320&# 38;sr=1-7">Transformers 5 – Figura Allspark Hound (Hasbro &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece Barricade And New Transformers: The Last Knight Toys Confirmed Via Amazon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Old Today, 02:55 PM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,667
Re: Masterpiece Barricade And New Transformers: The Last Knight Toys Confirmed Via Am
I hope several other movie characters get the MP treatment.
Coming soon: Toyworld G1 Optimus Prime, GCreation IDW Optimus Prime
Old Today, 03:19 PM   #3
timcrook
Energon
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 869
Re: Masterpiece Barricade And New Transformers: The Last Knight Toys Confirmed Via Am
It is showing up as 94 euros -> $142 cad. Good luck Hasbro
Enemy list: Jacob.
