Today, 02:31 PM
Super_Megatron
Masterpiece Barricade And New Transformers: The Last Knight Toys Confirmed Via Amazon
Amazon Spain has been updated with a new listings of Transformers: The Last Knight figures including Masterpiece Barricade. Yes; the mystery is finally solved (but we all had a pretty good hunch). The listings are as follows:
Transformers 5 – Masterpiece Barricade (Hasbro C0896EU4)
Transformers 5 – Máscara electrónica Bumblebee (Hasbro C1324ES0)
Transformers 5 – All Spark Tech Jupiter (Hasbro C3479ES0)
Transformers 5 – Figura Allspark Drift (Hasbro C3420ES0)
Transformers 5 – All Spark Tech Earth (Hasbro C3481ES0)
Transformers 5 – Figura Allspark Bumblebee (Hasbro C3417ES0)
<a href="https://www.amazon.es/Transformers-Figura-Allspark-Hasbro-C3418ES0/dp/B071HV9CC6/ref=sr_1_7?s=toys&ie=UTF8&qid=1495044320&# 38;sr=1-7">Transformers 5 – Figura Allspark Hound (Hasbro
Today, 02:55 PM
Pascal
Re: Masterpiece Barricade And New Transformers: The Last Knight Toys Confirmed Via Am
I hope several other movie characters get the MP treatment.
Today, 03:19 PM
timcrook
Re: Masterpiece Barricade And New Transformers: The Last Knight Toys Confirmed Via Am
It is showing up as 94 euros -> $142 cad. Good luck Hasbro
