|
Figure King No. 261 Scans: Earthrise, Studio Series, Cyberverse, G-Shock Master Nemes
Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #262 features some new images of*War For Cybertron: Earthrise, Studio Series, Cyberverse, G-Shock Master Nemesis Prime & Raiden Project This month we have only 4 pages of Transformers content: War For Cybertron Earthrise Line Up A nice group shot of the upcoming Earthrise figures for the Japanese market for 2020: Optimus Prime, Hoist,* Cliffjumper, Ironworks, Wheeljack, Soundbarrier, and*Bombshock & Decepticon Growl (Military Patrol). There are some extra stock images of Grapple, Hoist and Optimus Prime. Onece again, Optimus Prime features gray hands and yellow eyes, » Continue Reading.
The post Figure King No. 261 Scans: Earthrise, Studio Series, Cyberverse, G-Shock Master Nemesis Prime & Raiden Project
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.