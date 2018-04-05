|
Transformers Power Of The Primes Deluxe, Voyager & Leader Wave 1 And Studio Series De
Thanks to an extensive report from Transformers Chile Facebook Fan Page
we can report that*Transformers Power Of The Primes Deluxe, Voyager & Leader Wave 1 And Studio Series Deluxe And Voyager Wave 1 have been finally spotted At Chilean Retail. We had reported our first Chilean sighting of Prime Masters Wave 1
*way back in April. It took some time, but the rest of class sizes are finally at retail. The rest of the line was spotted at Paris shopping mall in Providencia, Santiago. Wave 1 Legends (Beachcomber, Dinobot Slash, Skrapnel and Windcharger) are available for 9999 Chilean Pesos » Continue Reading.
