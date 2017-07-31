|
In-Hand Images Of Takara MB-EX Laserbeak (Dark Of The Moon Pink Bumblebee)
Via Twitter user*????
*we have some ?In-Hand Images Of Takara MB-EX Laserbeak (Dark Of The Moon Pink Bumblebee)*for your viewing pleasure. Thanks to our fellow 2005 Boards member Type-R for sharing them in our forums. This figure was offered as a Tokyo Wonderfest 2017 exclusive, and it is supposed to ressemble the scene in DOTM where Laserbeak transforms into a human-sized pink version of Bumblebee. As we can see from the pictures, you get a very pink repaint of DOTM Mech Tech Deluxe Bumblebee, even with pink light-piping. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and join » Continue Reading.
