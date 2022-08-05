Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:00 AM
Origin Bumblebee Behind the Scenes


Hasbro Transformers designer Mark Maher has taken to his Instagram to share yet another behind the scenes look at a Transformers figure. This time the spotlight is on Origin Bumblebee: “OH Origin Bumblebee! I was lucky to be gifted this project after Warden moved off the team. . First up is a glimpse of my deco layout for the pack. Doing deco, as I?ve mentioned, is an art in itself and for bigger more complicated projects, is quite challenging. The time consumption is definitely a labor of love! You will also see some inconsistencies in color for the blaster &#187; Continue Reading.

