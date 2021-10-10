Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts  Closer Look At Scourge?s Grill And More Autobots A


The flow of images of the Rise Of The Beasts Filming in Cuzco, Peru is not stopping. Following our recent round up of images from the “Carnaval Del Cuzco 1984” scene in Cuzco’s main square, now we can share for your a closer look at Scourge’s Grill and more Autobots And Terrorcons scenes in Cuzco streets. TikTok user @deivissgatopardo shared an HQ video showing Scourge, Optimus Prime and the Terrorcon orange tow truck rolling across the streets and giving us a closer look at the menacing Scourge’s grill which holds a plethora of Transformers insignia. We can spot &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts  Closer Look At Scourge’s Grill And More Autobots And Terrorcons Scenes In Cuzco appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
