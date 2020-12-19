|
Newage H25 Herbie Gray Prototype (Legends Scale G1 Bumblebee)
Newage Toys, via their Weibo account
, have revealed images of the gray prototype of their new*H25 Herbie. This a new and improved version of their Legends scale H1 Flipper/G1 Bumblebee. This time, the mold feature and improved and more cartoon-accurate design, specially in robot mode. A very promising mold for sure. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now you can click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!  
