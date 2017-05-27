Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,729

Transformers: The Last Knight Online Spot ? It Begins



Michael Bay has shared with fans what he calls as Transformers: The Last Knight Online Spot. Titles as ‘It Begins’ the spot features several new shots and improved CGI. However, the most important fact to note is the*rating at the end. Rated PG-13, this could very well be the final movie rating just like any other previous movies. Check out the spot below: Update- The same spot is available on Transformers Live Action Movie You Tube channel titled as ‘Moment’.



