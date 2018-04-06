|
Flame Toys Furai Model Optimus Prime Official Images
Via our friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom
, we can share a new gallery of official images of Flame Toys Furai Model Optimus Prime. *Furai Model*Optimus Prime*is Flame Toys first*model kit of this new line. This product should not be confused with Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime action figure
.* These model kit brings us a very stylized version of Optimus Prime, a* very anime-style design. As we should expect from Flame Toys, the poseabilty of this figure is impressive. and includes a nice set of interchangeable hands, together with a laser gun and a battle ax. Robotkingdom » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Furai Model Optimus Prime Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.