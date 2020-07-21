|
Generations Selects Rotorstorm, Greasepit And Hubcap As EB Games & Zing Exclusives In
Attention Australian collectors. Via*Ozformers
*we can confirm that the new*Generations Selects Rotorstorm, Greasepit And Hubcap*have been listed as EB Games and Zing exclusives for the Australian market. These figures are now available for pre-order at the Australian*EB Games
*and*Zing
*stores. Each figure is listed for $40 AUD ($28.43 approximately), with a $10 AUD deposit ($7.00 approximately) required when you pre-order it, either on their website or at a store. They are scheduled for release just by August this year. For fans over the rest of the world, dont forget that you can find pre-orders for these Generations » Continue Reading.
