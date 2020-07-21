|
Transformers Earthrise Scorponok Out At Canadian Retail
Attention Canadian collectors! Friend site Cybertron.ca
*reports that the new*Transformers Earthrise Scorponok*is out at Canadian retail. Cybertron.ca member AgeofTransformers*found the newest Titan Class figure at an EBgames in Ontario. Happy hunting!
