CdnCollector420 BladeBot Join Date: Aug 2013 Location: Saskatoon, SK, CANADA Posts: 349

Any Firearms Collectors? Hey everyone.. So I got the OK from the wife to start get my PAL, and now I think I'm going to start a small collection of firearms. And yes, I will be selling some TF stuff to make some money for the new hobby, so there will be a few deals to be had for sure.



I was curious if there are any other collectors out there? if so, do you have a few pieces, or a large collection? I'm only planning on a 22lr, and a shotgun to start.. but who knows where things will go from there...lol

My Sales Thread -





My Feedback thread -





My Collection thread -





My Store's Facebook Page - __________________My Sales Thread - http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=59169 My Feedback thread - http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=52730 My Collection thread - http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=52658 My Store's Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/CuttingEdgeCutleryCo/