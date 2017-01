Today, 12:45 PM #1 spyda5588 Mini-Con Join Date: Jun 2009 Location: canada Posts: 5 Selling Part of my Movie Collection Hello,



i'm selling part of my movie figure collection



Heres what i have



rotf fallen

rotf legends dev

rotf scalpel

dotm shockwave voyager

dotm deluxe laserbeak

rotf deluxe ravage

movie 1 voyager sarscream

dotm ultimate optimus

dotm leader sentinel prime

rotf deluxe arcee

rotf deluxe chromia

rotf deluxe ice cream

rotf voyager ironhide

rotf deluxe bumblebee

rotf voyager ratchet

rotf deluxe wheelie

DOTM voyager Megatron

ROTF Leader Starscream



All items are loose with all pieces and instructions. Nothing is broken.



make an offer for the whole collection or individual items.



local pickup only in the greater toronto area

