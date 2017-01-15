We are less than 18 hours away from London Toy Fair 2017 opening its doors to the attendees. Stalls are being put up as we speak. Not too long ago, we highlighted
what to expect at this year’s fair. Hasbro may not be attending but UK distributor A.B.Gee will attend with 2017 Hasbro toys which includes Transformers. Simba Smoby will also give us a good look at Diecast and R/C vehicles of our favorite robots from Transformers: The Last Knight and Transformers: Robots In Disguise. Speaking of which, we have with us several official press catalog images of some » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Official Licensed Merchandise From London Toy Fair 2017
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...