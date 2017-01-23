Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,866
Power of the Primes Fan Vote Open Now!


Hasbro’s Power of the Primes fan vote is officially live!* You can cast your vote for one of 9 Transformers to become the next Prime of Cybertron.* The 9 contestants are split into 3 groups – Honor, Order and Chaos.* They are as follows: Honor – Ultra Magnus, Arcee, Hound Order – Shockwave, Megatron, Star Saber Chaos – Thunderwing, Optimus Primal, Unknown Evil Cast your vote at Transformers.com/vote now!* Then head on over to the boards and let us know who you’re going with! Hasbro will reveal the winner of round 1 in late January.* A second vote &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Power of the Primes Fan Vote Open Now! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
