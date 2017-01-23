Hasbro’s Power of the Primes fan vote is officially live!* You can cast your vote for one of 9 Transformers to become the next Prime of Cybertron.* The 9 contestants are split into 3 groups – Honor, Order and Chaos.* They are as follows: Honor – Ultra Magnus, Arcee, Hound Order – Shockwave, Megatron, Star Saber Chaos – Thunderwing, Optimus Primal, Unknown Evil Cast your vote at Transformers.com/vote
now!* Then head on over to the boards
and let us know who you’re going with! Hasbro will reveal the winner of round 1 in late January.* A second vote » Continue Reading.
