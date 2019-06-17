|
San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Transformers x Ghostbusters MP-10G Optimus Prime Ecto-3
Courtesy of Polygon.com
*we have our first official images of the*Transformers x Ghostbusters MP-10G Optimus Prime Ecto-35 Edition. The figure is our good-old MP-10 Optimus Prime mold with a special deco inspired by the Ghostbusters franchise, including other great details like a new ghost-trap accessory that can be mounted on top of Roller and a cool Slimer figurine! We also have a clear look at the great packaging that resembles the iconic Ghostbusters proton pack! You can even carry it in your back. The MP-10G Optimus Prime Ecto-35 Edition will be available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 (July » Continue Reading.
