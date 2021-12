Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,526

TFcon Toronto 2021 custom class figure Cybertronian Downshifter Cybertronian Downshifter using Netflix Wheeljack and transforming it into this new character.



All supplies you will need to paint and customize will be provided by Ages Three and Up. Limited tickets for this one of a kind customizing experience are still on sale: With special thanks to TFcon Toronto 2021 sponsor Ages Three and Up we are happy to reveal the 2021 custom class figure. This year's creation will beusing Netflix Wheeljack and transforming it into this new character.All supplies you will need to paint and customize will be provided by Ages Three and Up. Limited tickets for this one of a kind customizing experience are still on sale: http://www.tfcon.ca/tickets Attached Thumbnails

__________________