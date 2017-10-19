Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,043

A new comic preview has been uploaded to Apple's iBooks service, this time for IDW Publishing's Optimus Prime #12 preview! Thundercracker arrives at the Decepticons' home of Sanctuary Station to see how things are doing, and we get to say hello to some characters who have been absent for some time, such as Cosmos and Sky-Byte. Theirs are not the only comebacks, however, as Robots in Disguise artist Andrew Griffith returns to Transformers fill in for this issue! The comic's due for release on November 1, but before then, you can check out the three-page preview after the break.

